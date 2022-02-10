Patrick Beverley takes lethal shot at Russell Westbrook on social media

NBA guards Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have had a rivalry for years.

One of the most iconic bits of media that has come out of that rivalry is a video in which Westbrook claimed that Beverley tricks fans when it comes to his reputation of being a defensive dynamo.

Now, it looks like Beverley has taken advantage of Westbrook’s name being in the news for all the wrong reasons.

I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2022

Westbrook has had a really tough time finding a rhythm with his new teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and many fans are desperately hoping that Westbrook gets moved prior to the upcoming trade deadline. Clearly, Beverley is relishing the opportunity to pour salt into the wound.

To add insult to injury for Lakers fans, it looks like former Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell is also enjoying the drama that is oozing out of L.A. right now.

Lmao yooo shut up 😂😂😂 and hit my line back foo about puppy! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 10, 2022

Right now, it is unclear what the Lakers will do leading up to the trade deadline. A trade sending Westbrook elsewhere seems unlikely, but it is not impossible.

One recent report indicated that the Lakers would consider trading Westbrook for former All-Star John Wall if LeBron James were to give the team the green light. However, all signs point to Westbrook sticking around.

Ultimately, what would be best for the Lakers is if Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis could finally start gelling together. However, given what fans have seen so far this season, that actually happening does not seem all that likely.