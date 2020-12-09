YouTube star Jake Paul is known for getting a rise out of people.

Now, his most recent target appears to be Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Paul took to Twitter on Tuesday night and sent a challenging tweet James’ way.

Let’s see who the real king of Ohio is? @KingJames — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

James was of course born in Akron, Ohio. It’s why he was seen as the savior and hometown hero for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made good on that designation when he won the franchise an NBA title in 2016.

As for Paul, he was born right in Cleveland. No doubt, he grew up rooting for James as a kid.

Now, it seems he’s more intent on possibly getting in the boxing ring and fighting James. After all, he just made news for knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson.

This is far from the first time that a polarizing fighter has tried to bait James into a feud. MMA fighter Colby Covington seems to be somewhat obsessed with James, though the four-time MVP has yet to pay him the time of day.

Without a doubt, James has much bigger things to worry about than going up against Paul in the ring or on social media. This tweet will likely go unanswered as Paul searches for new ways to make headlines.