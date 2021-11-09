Ja Morant calls out people who counted Carmelo Anthony out after stunning performance in Lakers win

It wasn’t pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers found a way to get a 126-123 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Several Lakers players had rough outings, but Carmelo Anthony did his part. The veteran had a monster night off the bench, scoring 29 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 shooting from deep.

The 10-time All-Star has been an invaluable piece to the puzzle for L.A. so far, and folks are starting to take notice. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of those people.

they really counted melo out dawg 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 9, 2021

Anthony is now averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest over 11 games with the Lakers this season. He’s shooting 50.0 percent from the field, but more notably, he’s doing most of his damage from beyond the arc, where he’s knocking down an absurd 52.0 percent of his shots.

Not long ago, Anthony was without a home in the NBA. Today, he’s playing some inspired basketball for a title contender. It’s certainly a great story.

There’s no telling what the Lakers’ record might look like without Anthony’s contributions this season.

With LeBron James sidelined for an unknown period of time, the team needs some other players to step up. While the bench players struggled in Monday night’s win, it was certainly the bench players who helped carry L.A. to a needed victory.

That might not be a sustainable way to win games, but regardless, the squad found a way to get the job done on Monday. L.A. will look to get another victory on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.