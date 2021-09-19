Ja Morant backs up LeBron James’ irritation with fellow NBA colleagues

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James admitted that he is annoyed by other players who work on things that they will never use in an actual NBA contest.

Memphis Grizzlies phenom Ja Morant seems to agree with the four-time MVP.

yeah answer this … https://t.co/46EEEts5tX — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 18, 2021

Morant is one of the league’s brightest young stars. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2020, and at 6-foot-3, he possesses plenty of explosiveness and hops.

This past season, he led the Grizzlies back into the NBA playoffs, where they put up somewhat of a fight against the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Morant put up a Herculean effort in the series, averaging 30.2 points and 8.2 assists per game against Donovan Mitchell and company.

James, of course, has a reputation as one of the hardest-working athletes in sports today. He reportedly spends $1.5 million a year to keep his body right so he can perform his best.

At age 36, he was putting up MVP-level numbers last season until a severe ankle injury derailed the Lakers’ repeat title hopes.

Assuming his ankle fully heals, it’s pretty likely that James will play at a similar level this coming season.