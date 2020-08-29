- J.R. Smith Vows to Pay Exorbitant Fine Facing Teenage Black Lives Matter Protester
J.R. Smith Vows to Pay Exorbitant Fine Facing Teenage Black Lives Matter Protester
- Updated: August 29, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard J.R. Smith isn’t able to join Black Lives Matter protests right now, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help the cause.
The veteran shooter took to social media to offer his assistance in helping a teenage protester pay for a large fine that she was given as a result of a recent protest.
Send that over! I got it! #GoodTrouble #JerseyStrong https://t.co/HPrZdEitx9
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 29, 2020
The story of the fine quickly went viral following initial reports on Friday, with many on social media questioning the legality of the bill in the first place.
While Smith has often been known for his jovial and somewhat lackadaisical persona, he’s maintained appropriate seriousness throughout the recent social upheaval.
According to a recent report, Smith made a point in reminding his fellow teammates to register to vote for the upcoming elections.
Danny Green says that before the Lakers began their practice today, JR Smith reminded all of the players to make sure they have registered to vote.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 28, 2020
In recent days, it has become clear that many NBA players are growing frustrated with a sense that they are powerless to enact change from within the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
Smith is proving that being a driving force behind change by helping the people on the frontlines is very possible indeed.