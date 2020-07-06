- J.R. Smith Says He Only Plans to Do 2 Things on Lakers: Shoot 3s and Defend at High Level
J.R. Smith Says He Only Plans to Do 2 Things on Lakers: Shoot 3s and Defend at High Level
- Updated: July 6, 2020
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers newcomer J.R. Smith described what his focus will be on with the Lakers.
JR Smith said his focus with the Lakers will be simple, to get to the corners and the wings to shoot 3’s, and defend at a high level.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 6, 2020
Smith, 34, joined the Lakers in the wake of Avery Bradley deciding to sit out the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
The journeyman has been linked to the Lakers for the last couple of seasons, mostly because of his strong relationship with superstar LeBron James.
The duo played in four NBA Finals together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They won a historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
The four-time MVP was thrilled to hear that Smith joined the squad.
Although Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, he knows what it takes to play at a high level. He brings the Lakers formidable shooting and calculated defense.
Over the course of his career, Smith has averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest.