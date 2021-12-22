Isaiah Thomas issues optimistic message after brutal performance in Lakers’ latest loss

Isaiah Thomas has appeared in three games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season after signing a 10-day deal with the team.

The 32-year-old looked solid for L.A. in his first two games, but on Tuesday, he turned in a rough performance in a Lakers loss.

After the game, he took to Twitter to post a positive message. Thomas emphasized the importance of having a short memory.

Greatest players have the shortest memory whether it’s good or bad… On 2 the nxt 1! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 22, 2021

The two-time All-Star finished Tuesday’s game with just three points on 1-for-11 shooting. It was a rough setback for him after he showed some signs of promise in his previous couple of games.

In his first two games with the Lakers this season, Thomas averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Thomas hasn’t experienced a win since signing with L.A. last week. The Lakers have gone 0-3 in games he has appeared in. He’d surely like to change that.

The former second-round pick would certainly love nothing more than to prove that he still belongs in the NBA. It’s no secret that he worked extremely hard to earn another opportunity in the league, and there’s no doubt that he wants to take advantage of this chance with the Lakers.

Of course, Thomas was an elite guard offensively during his prime. Those days might be over, but he’s looking to show the league that he’s still capable of making a positive impact on a nightly basis. Only time will tell if he can find a way to prove that before his deal expires.