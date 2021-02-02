On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game road trip ended in Atlanta with some fireworks.

During the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ contest against the Atlanta Hawks, a woman sitting courtside started heckling LeBron James.

After the game, it was revealed that it was the woman’s husband who first engaged with James, and that she was standing up for her man.

I cannot stop laughing that LeBron apparently got into an argument with someone who calls himself "DaddyCarlos" on Instagram lmaoooooohttps://t.co/4yuaR3XusQ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 2, 2021

James said that what the fan said to him was a bit “out of bounds,” but that he was glad that some fans are being allowed back in arenas despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Years ago, an exchange like this one may have disrupted James’ focus, but he has matured to the point where he takes it in stride, and if anything, uses it as motivation.

About a week ago, a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff heckled the Akron, Ohio native during a game, and the superstar responded by outscoring the entire Cavs team in the fourth quarter en route to a victory.

Although they’re struggling offensively, the Lakers ended their road trip with a successful 5-2 record and will have two full days off before playing the Denver Nuggets back in L.A.