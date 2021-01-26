A Cleveland Cavaliers fan appeared to mock Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at the end of the third quarter on Monday evening.

The four-time MVP proceeded to outscore the Cavs in the fourth quarter, 21-19, following the incident.

A Cavs fan mocked LeBron for missing a shot in the 3rd quarter so he comes out in the 4th and out scores the entire Cavs team. LeBron – 21 points

Cavs- 19 points Greatness🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/igV6CLbEYZ — N (@Nino12x) January 26, 2021

James, 36, had his best game of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday against his former team.

The veteran erupted for 46 points on 19-of-26 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from downtown. He also collected eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in the Lakers’ 115-108 win.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis chipped in with 17 points, 10 boards, four assists, three blocks and three steals in 36 minutes of action.

The victory propelled the Lakers to 10-0 on the road this season.

Although the Lakers had a rapid transition from last season to this season, they have had no issues with winning. They have the best record in the association this season.

The Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.