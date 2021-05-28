Idaho deputy who posted viral TikTok video mocking LeBron James fired from his job

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has drawn the ire of many people after posting then deleting a tweet that went after an Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black teen.

A deputy of Bellevue, Idaho posted a TikTok video that mocked James for criticizing the Ohio officer.

The officer was subsequently fired, however, the mayor of the small town insists that the firing did not come as a result of Nate Silvester’s social media post.

James’ tweet came about a month ago when the officer in question fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant, an African-American teen.

Bryant was seen holding a knife at the time, and she was apparently trying to stab another teen when she was shot.

The tweet came on the heels of a less controversial tweet in which the four-time MVP celebrated the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd.

Silvester’s video is likely the last thing on James’ mind right now. He’s working his way back from a severe ankle sprain as his Lakers are attempting to knock the Phoenix Suns out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The series is currently tied 1-1, with Game 3 taking place Thursday evening in Los Angeles.