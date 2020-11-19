- Here’s how the Lakers strongly influenced Pat Riley’s decision to draft Precious Achiuwa
- LeBron James welcomes Dennis Schroder to the Lakers
- Anthony Edwards says Kevin Durant, not LeBron James, best player in the NBA
- Dwight Howard pushes back on report of Lakers reaching out to him ‘3 times a week’
- ‘Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams claims Lakers player slid into her DMs
- LeBron James reacts to news of Klay Thompson’s injury
- Report: George Hill drawing trade interest from Lakers
- Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green team up in new investment
- Report: LeBron James has wanted to play with Dennis Schroder for a while
- Anthony Davis offers huge praise for Dennis Schroder, explains how he’ll help Lakers
Here’s how the Lakers strongly influenced Pat Riley’s decision to draft Precious Achiuwa
-
- Updated: November 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA champs, and their elite size, led by Anthony Davis, seems to be causing a ripple effect around the league.
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley hinted that his team’s inability to deal with Davis, Javale McGee and Dwight Howard during the 2020 NBA Finals influenced the decision to draft 6-foot-9 forward Precious Achiuwa in the first round on Wednesday night.
Pat Riley, on going big in draft, "In the playoffs, there was a time when size hurt us."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 19, 2020
Davis crushed it during the championship series, causing all sorts of problems for Miami.
There’s no doubt that the NBA is a copycat league and that teams often make moves to adjust to the reining champs.
On the other hand, the Lakers could look somewhat different when the new season starts next month. Howard is expected to test free agency, and McGee could follow suit if he opts out of his contract.
Since Davis has stated that he’d prefer not to play at center, L.A. will likely look to have two true centers on its roster once the 2020-21 season starts.
Whether or not it’s still Howard and McGee filling those roles remains to be seen.