The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA champs, and their elite size, led by Anthony Davis, seems to be causing a ripple effect around the league.

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley hinted that his team’s inability to deal with Davis, Javale McGee and Dwight Howard during the 2020 NBA Finals influenced the decision to draft 6-foot-9 forward Precious Achiuwa in the first round on Wednesday night.

Pat Riley, on going big in draft, "In the playoffs, there was a time when size hurt us." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 19, 2020

Davis crushed it during the championship series, causing all sorts of problems for Miami.

There’s no doubt that the NBA is a copycat league and that teams often make moves to adjust to the reining champs.

On the other hand, the Lakers could look somewhat different when the new season starts next month. Howard is expected to test free agency, and McGee could follow suit if he opts out of his contract.

Since Davis has stated that he’d prefer not to play at center, L.A. will likely look to have two true centers on its roster once the 2020-21 season starts.

Whether or not it’s still Howard and McGee filling those roles remains to be seen.