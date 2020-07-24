Hilarious Trash Talk Between LeBron James and Boban Marjanovic in Lakers vs. Mavs Game Revealed

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had some fun during his first NBA action in four months against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James and Mavs big man Boban Marjanovic exchanged some hilarious trash talk.

“LeBron chastised himself,” Vardon wrote on James’ actions during the game. “He missed a stepback 3 over Boban Marjanovic, and said ‘oh you stink’ as he ran down the court. Just before the half ended, LeBron threw down a nasty dunk in transition, and on his way back told Boban: ‘I’m still the fastest man out here.’ And when LeBron threw a lob that Howard caught for a dunk, LeBron bellowed ‘aggggghhhhhhhh’ almost before Howard dunked it.”

James, 35, concluded the contest with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds. The four-time MVP only played in the first half.

Marjanovic, on the other hand, completely dominated the game. The 7-foot-4 center collected 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.

In the end, the Mavericks skimmed the Lakers, 108-104, in a battle between two great teams. In fact, the highly anticipated game caught the eye of opposing competition.

The Lakers are the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavs hold the No. 7 spot. Both teams could face each other in the 2020 postseason.

Surely, James and Marjanovic would provide fans with plenty of entertainment. Both stars are fan favorites.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.