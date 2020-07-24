Report: Clippers Sent 2 Assistant Coaches to Scout Lakers Scrimmage

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers commenced their slate of exhibition contests when they faced the Dallas Mavericks.

With superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic facing each other, the game was a highly anticipated one in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, two Los Angeles Clippers representatives were sent to scout the game, though only one was able to stay.

“The Lakers-Mavericks, LeBron-Luka showdown was indeed a hot ticket, so long as you’re in the bubble,” Vardon wrote. “The Clippers sent two assistant coaches to scout the game, but per league rule, only one coach can be in the gym scouting. So the other had to leave. The Clippers and Lakers open the ‘seeding’ or regular-season games against each other next week.”

The Mavericks defeated the Lakers, 108-104, on Thursday.

James, 35, only played in the first half. However, he put up a solid 12 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Doncic, on the other end, finished the contest with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. The sensational sophomore is averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks hold the No. 7 seed.

Both teams could face the Clippers, who are the No. 2 seed in the West, in the postseason.

Clearly, the Clippers are taking advantage of the bubble situation and doing their due diligence on their potential playoff foes.

The Lakers and Clippers will resume their regular seasons by facing each other on July 30.