High schooler on hitting game-winner vs. Sierra Canyon: ‘I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down’

LeBron James’ disappointment was a point of pride for a high school basketball player whose game-winning shot defeated James’ son’s team.

Bishop Montgomery High School guard Christian Jones hit a game-winner on Tuesday night and made sure he got a glimpse of James.

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down. He couldn’t say nothing.” Christian Jones hit a game-winning three & pointed at LeBron during an absolute wild ending to Bishop Montgomery's win against Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/gfP4lBYRZr — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 15, 2023

Jones’ shot with 3.9 seconds left in the game gave Bishop Montgomery a 51-49 win.

James was in attendance to watch his eldest son Bronny play for Sierra Canyon School. The younger James is in his final year at Sierra Canyon and has a variety of options for next year.

One of those options for the younger James is to simply play college basketball at an undetermined school. Other considerations could involve him playing in the G League or heading overseas to Australia, with the latter option an unlikely scenario.

The younger James’ situation is unique because of his father’s intention to finish out his career with whatever NBA team acquires his son.

That destination won’t be determined until at least the 2024 NBA Draft. That’s because that will be the first time that the younger James will be eligible for the annual selection process.

There have been questions as to how ready the younger James will be to play in the NBA. Despite such concerns, it seems likely that many teams would use a late first-round or early second-round selection to acquire him.

The simple reason for that strategy is that the team choosing the younger James would be able to add his father to its roster, based on his previous remarks.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the elder James would be turning 40 years old, an age when many NBA stars have long been retired.

Yet, despite turning 38 less than two months ago, the elder James is showing no signs that his legendary career is coming to an end anytime soon.

Earlier this month, the 19-time All-Star became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and ranks among the league’s elite in a number of other categories. The broad scope of his accomplishments helps explain why his name continues to be mentioned in many lists of the greatest players in basketball history.

For now, the four-time MVP is surely busy consoling his son and focusing on trying to help the Los Angeles Lakers garner a spot in this season’s playoffs.