Here’s where LeBron James ranks in the MVP race according to 100 media members around the NBA

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ poor record so far this season, superstar LeBron James is having another incredible individual campaign.

During the 2021-22 season, the 37-year-old is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. He’s been doing everything in his power to lift the Lakers out of the miserable hole they’re currently in.

Some people believe that James should be this season’s MVP, but it seems unlikely he’ll win the award because of how much the Lakers have struggled.

ESPN recently conducted a poll that asked 100 media members to reveal their MVP rankings. James finished 11th on the list with five total points. He received one vote for fourth place and two votes for fifth place. Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic edged out Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for the top spot on the list.

It seems like the media members who were polled don’t really see James as a top MVP candidate. The Lakers’ abysmal season will definitely end up hurting his chances to win the award for the fifth time in his career.

Los Angeles is currently 31-43 on the season, and it stands in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are barely ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in the standings. L.A. could very well end up missing the play-in tournament entirely if it doesn’t tighten things up over the next few games.

The Lakers only have a total of eight games left in the regular season, but they could have star big man Anthony Davis back sometime soon. The hope is that his return will help them secure a spot in the play-in tournament.