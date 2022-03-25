Frank Vogel campaigns LeBron James for MVP: ‘You can’t tell me that anybody has played a better season’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been on another planet in terms of personal production this year.

Yet, the four-time champion hasn’t been in the MVP conversation because the Lakers have stunk for the majority of the season. Still, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes James should be in contention for the prestigious award.

James, 37, recently eclipsed NBA legend Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list.

By surpassing Malone, James now stands as the No. 2 player on the all-time scoring list behind only NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. If James remains healthy and maintains his average scoring, he is projected to surpass Abdul-Jabbar at some point next season.

The four-time MVP actually leads the league in scoring this year. He is collecting a monster 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest this season.

Of course, James’ stellar production is being overshadowed by the Lakers’ lackluster play. The team is the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with a horrific 31-42 record.

The Lakers are holding onto their playoff dreams with dear life. They have a pivotal game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who own the same record as them, on Sunday.

To make matters worse, James is dealing with a nagging knee injury. The veteran was forced to miss the Lakers’ contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Lakers lost by a score of 126-121.