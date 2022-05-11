Here’s what LeBron James believes can make the Lakers ‘super competitive’ next season

The Los Angeles Lakers endured a very disappointing 2021-22 campaign, going 33-49 and missing out on the postseason entirely.

Given how poorly the team did this year, changes to its roster are bound to happen. Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly feels that some small tweaks can help the roster become “super competitive” next season.

“Despite the frustrations of this season, LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around, and they can be super competitive,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “He is invested, wants to be there.”

It’s going to be a key offseason for the Lakers as they look to reassert themselves as contenders in the league. First of all, they will need to hire a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel back in April.

They’ve been linked to coaches like Doc Rivers and Quin Snyder, and they have also already interviewed multiple candidates.

After hiring a new head coach, the organization will have to figure out how to improve its roster. Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and James are the only players with guaranteed deals for next season.

Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves all have team options, and it would be foolish for the team not to bring them back. Kendrick Nunn has already stated that he’s going to pick up his player option for next year, and it seems like Russell Westbrook is going to do the same with his own player option.

Westbrook, however, could be on his way out of Los Angeles after a tough first season with the Lakers. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 78 contests. The nine-time All-Star could be dealt away to another team. The Lakers also reportedly haven’t ruled out waiving him via a waive-and-stretch provision.

Lakers fans are surely hoping that the organization will be able to figure things out this offseason and get back to being a title contender during the 2022-23 season.