Report: Lakers have ‘serious’ interest in Quin Snyder

The Los Angeles Lakers have “serious” interest in Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, according to a recent report.

“The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed [Frank] Vogel’s last two seasons.”

L.A. is, of course, looking for a new head coach after firing Vogel earlier in April. Due to the way in which Vogel was fired by the Lakers, Snyder apparently became less interested in becoming the team’s new head coach.

Snyder’s season came to a disappointing conclusion on Thursday night, as the the Jazz lost in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks. It marked yet another early playoff exit for the Jazz, who have been unable to make it past the second round under Snyder.

During his time in Utah, Snyder has compiled a record of 372-264. He holds a record of 21-30 in the playoffs.

The 55-year-old previously spent time with the Lakers as an assistant coach during the 2011-12 season. Only time will tell if he ends up rejoining the franchise.

The Lakers are coming off a very discouraging 2021-22 season in which they finished with a 33-49 record, which wasn’t even good enough to secure a spot in the league’s play-in tournament.

Major changes could be coming to the team’s roster, as only Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and James have guaranteed contacts for the 2022-23 campaign. Russell Westbrook might end up returning for a second season with the team, but that seems unlikely given L.A.’s struggles this season.

Given that Snyder is still under contract with the Jazz, it will be interesting to see how things go from here.