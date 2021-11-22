Gilbert Arenas destroys Isaiah Stewart for trying to fight LeBron James during Lakers-Pistons game

On Sunday, LeBron James elbowed the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart retaliated in a major way.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas felt that Stewart was out of his mind for trying to fight the four-time MVP.

“U can't charge at the #KING like that on tv 💯 you will be drug tested #tivoice expeditiously…u probably haven't read the memo on fight attempts in the nba #1 don't square up with @kingjames @easymoneysniper EVER💯” – Gilbert Arenas to Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/7HWKeuKEws — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2021

Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game following James’ hit, which caused the Pistons’ big man to bleed from his face.

When the incident happened, the Los Angeles Lakers trailed by a sizable margin, mostly due to a poor second quarter in which they gave up 42 points.

The Pistons’ lead grew to as many as 17, and the struggling Lakers looked like they were en route to their worst loss of the season. Their record would have dropped to 8-10 on the season.

But Russell Westbrook led a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter, and L.A. wound up winning the game.

The Lakers are now 9-9 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with the win on Sunday. The contest against the Pistons was the third game of a five-game road trip, which will continue Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Westbrook, who has been the scapegoat of the Lakers’ struggles this campaign, had 26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists while Anthony Davis had a great game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and lots of great defense.

Carmelo Anthony, who has been struggling on the road this season, had 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

It was also a rare game in which the Lakers outrebounded their opponent. The team has had major problems on the defensive boards this season.