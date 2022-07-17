   Frustrated Lakers fans pop off on Kendrick Nunn for expressing eagerness to make appearance at Drew League - Lakers Daily
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Kendrick Nunn last summer, it was seen as a steal. However, he didn’t play at all this past season, as he dealt with a bone bruise in his knee.

On Saturday, Nunn tweeted about his desire to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles. Lakers superstar LeBron James showed out at the Drew League on Saturday.

A bunch of Lakers fans attacked Nunn, as they saw his tweet as ironic.

Nunn is an inspiring NBA success story, as he went undrafted in 2018 after playing multiple years of college ball.

The Miami Heat picked Nunn up for the 2019-20 season after he spent a year in the G League, and he instantly blossomed, averaging 15.3 points in 29.3 minutes per game and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year balloting.

The following year, Nunn put up 14.6 points per game while increasing his shooting percentages, making 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

He can score efficiently from all three levels and handle the ball in the half-court and transition, which makes him a nice candidate to help lessen the load on the 37-year-old James.

After not being able to play during the 2021-22 campaign, Nunn picked up his player option to remain with the Purple and Gold for this season.

Nunn could be a solid option to start at point guard for the Lakers if Russell Westbrook ends up leaving the team, something that many people expect. Nunn could also be an outstanding backup should Kyrie Irving land in L.A.