Frustrated Lakers fans pop off on Kendrick Nunn for expressing eagerness to make appearance at Drew League

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Kendrick Nunn last summer, it was seen as a steal. However, he didn’t play at all this past season, as he dealt with a bone bruise in his knee.

On Saturday, Nunn tweeted about his desire to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles. Lakers superstar LeBron James showed out at the Drew League on Saturday.

Drew League lit! Gotta make an appearance soon… — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) July 17, 2022

A bunch of Lakers fans attacked Nunn, as they saw his tweet as ironic.

Sit on the bench wearing his 200k chain. Bro not going there to pick up a basketball. — . (@justanothagame0) July 17, 2022

Drew league? Aren’t you supposed to be playing for the lakers bro? You scammed us all. — Selltheteamjeaniebuss (@selltheteamjean) July 17, 2022

you haven’t even made an appearance for the lakers my guy 💀 — erika ❣️ (@traptearsss) July 17, 2022

you didn’t think this one out — Travonne Edwards (travonne.eth) (@Travonne) July 17, 2022

How LeBron look at this tweet pic.twitter.com/kzgyCkwsoe — Ben in Bricktown (@BenInBrickTown) July 17, 2022

TB12 retired and came back before your bone bruise healed Kendrick. We need you out there at least 1 time as a laker before you suit up for the Drew — Woj (@hustinjerbert) July 17, 2022

Imagine if he felt this way about Laker game https://t.co/k50D1R9hdo — Thick Van Exel (@SweetJonesPHD) July 17, 2022

If he makes an appearance in the Drew League before the NBA with my Lakers … https://t.co/UZQZdGV6yF pic.twitter.com/lAAP6hLZiU — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) July 17, 2022

You won’t even make an appearance for a team that’s paying you millions https://t.co/mYU5hI7zpo — Never Take An L🤷🏽‍♂️ (@Nezzzooo) July 17, 2022

You got some nerve https://t.co/Uo6dbpWEZQ — Bryson Tinder (@Ink_OrangeJuice) July 17, 2022

Oh hell nah, not miss a whole season bone bruise guy. You sit right there and protect your trade value. — | ayye yoo dope | (@AyoDxpe) July 17, 2022

Focus on appearing for the Lakers first plz https://t.co/ucH2xluirC — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) July 17, 2022

Nunn is an inspiring NBA success story, as he went undrafted in 2018 after playing multiple years of college ball.

The Miami Heat picked Nunn up for the 2019-20 season after he spent a year in the G League, and he instantly blossomed, averaging 15.3 points in 29.3 minutes per game and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year balloting.

The following year, Nunn put up 14.6 points per game while increasing his shooting percentages, making 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

He can score efficiently from all three levels and handle the ball in the half-court and transition, which makes him a nice candidate to help lessen the load on the 37-year-old James.

After not being able to play during the 2021-22 campaign, Nunn picked up his player option to remain with the Purple and Gold for this season.

Nunn could be a solid option to start at point guard for the Lakers if Russell Westbrook ends up leaving the team, something that many people expect. Nunn could also be an outstanding backup should Kyrie Irving land in L.A.