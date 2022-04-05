Lakers rumors: Kendrick Nunn expected to pick up player option for next season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn reportedly is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season.

Nunn has not appeared in a game for the Lakers this season due to a knee injury, but Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed that he will be back on the roster next season.

“And Nunn is expected to pick up his $5.25 million player option for next season, sources said, after not appearing in a game this year,” Fischer wrote.

Nunn opting into his deal wouldn’t guarantee that he is on the roster for the 2022-23 campaign, as the Lakers could still trade him similar to how they traded Montrezl Harrell last offseason.

Nunn, who spent the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, was expected to help fill the void left by Alex Caruso, who joined the Chicago Bulls in free agency. However, Nunn was never able to get healthy and make an impact on the team in the 2021-22 season.

Nunn accumulated 0.9 steals per game last season for the Miami Heat and posted a -0.4 defensive box plus/minus. He would have been a key part of the Lakers rotation this season behind Russell Westbrook if he was healthy.

Last season with Miami, Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, but they will at least have an asset in Nunn once he accepts his option this coming offseason.

It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles gives him a shot or decides to move him for a healthier, more proven player prior to the 2022-23 campaign.