The Los Angeles Lakers failed to bring home the NBA championship as they lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 111-108, to the Miami Heat.

Still, L.A. had a prime opportunity to close things out, as the contest was very tight down the stretch.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel felt that two bad calls may have cost his team the win.

Frank Vogel: "I felt that two bad calls put Butler at the line at the end." Thought Davis and Morris showed verticality on those plays. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 10, 2020

Whether those calls were justified or not, there’s no denying that Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler had another Herculean performance.

Much like in Game 3 when he willed the Heat to a win, Butler put up 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals to force a sixth game.

For the Lakers, the loss was even more frustrating since Anthony Davis appeared to reaggravate a foot injury that he’s been dealing with since the start of the Western Conference Finals.

His availability and ability to have another strong game (he had 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks on Friday) will be paramount for the Lakers’ championship hopes.