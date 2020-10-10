- Anthony Davis goes down with worrisome injury early in Game 5
- Updated: October 10, 2020
Although the Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of an NBA championship, they got a scare in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Late in the first quarter, superstar big man Anthony Davis went down with what appeared to be a lower body injury.
Anthony Davis heads to the Lakers bench with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/kUZSCICQhn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2020
Davis appeared to be in pain, and although he went out of the game, he remained on the court instead of heading back to the locker room.
For most of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Davis has been dominant, especially on the offensive end.
He has had two straight underwhelming games in the Finals, but he’s off to a strong start in Game 5 with eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in the first quarter.