Lakers News

Report: Clippers set to have entire rotation available vs. Lakers in game that could be critical for Darvin Ham’s future

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to have their entire rotation available for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold have listed Anthony Davis (probable), LeBron James (questionable), Rui Hachimura (out), Gabe Vincent (out) and D’Angelo Russell (questionable) on their injury report for Sunday.

The Lakers would love to get Russell back in the lineup after he missed the team’s last three games. The Lakers have desperately needed more scoring and ball-handling skills around James and Davis.

Sunday’s rivalry game between the Lakers and Clippers reportedly is a big one for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It will be tough for the Lakers to win against a healthy Clippers team that has been on fire entering this game.

The Clippers have put together a five-game winning streak, climbing to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference in the process. The team is 8-2 over its last 10 games.

After a slow start to the season, especially after the James Harden trade, the Clippers seem to have found a formula that works with Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook on the roster.

The team lost the first five games it played with Harden, but since then, the Clippers have gone 19-5 in their last 24 games.

The former MVP has been great for the Clippers, even though he’s embracing a smaller role as a scorer. Harden is taking just 11.0 shots per game this season, his lowest since his third season in the NBA.

Overall, the Clippers guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have struggled since winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, and they’ve fallen to the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference ahead of Sunday’s game.

LeBron James and company have lost four straight games, most recently losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

With the Lakers making rotation changes as of late, Ham is under pressure to get the team back to playing winning basketball. A potential return from Russell would help, but Los Angeles needs more from its other role players as well.

The Lakers and Clippers are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PST on Sunday.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Lakers
Former 2-time Lakers champion says there’s only one way to fix Lakers
Lakers News
Dylan Windler
Report: G League wing earns deal with Lakers after historic performance on Friday
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Lakers player seemingly agrees that there’s disconnect with Darvin Ham and frustration with his rotations
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
George Karl insinuates Anthony Davis, not Darvin Ham, should be blamed for Lakers woes
Lakers News
Lost your password?