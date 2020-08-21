Anthony Davis Takes Hilarious Shot at LeBron James After Lakers Demolish Trail Blazers

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from their loss in Game 1 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

They did it in impressive fashion and destroyed the Blazers, 111-88.

Anthony Davis was the biggest reason why L.A. tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1, as he put up 31 points and 11 rebounds in just 29 minutes of playing time.

Afterward, he playfully ribbed teammate LeBron James’ many years of playoff experience.

Anthony Davis waxing nostalgic on playing with LeBron James: “He’s seen it all, with the 25 years he has been playing…..” LeBron, sitting in the interview room waiting for AD, stands up and jokingly says, “F—— you.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 21, 2020

In Game 2, James’ box score certainly made it seem like he has been playing for far too long. He had a very quiet 10 points, to go along with six rebounds and seven assists in the game.

However, in Game 1, James reminded fans that he’s still arguably the best basketball player in the world. The 17-year veteran recorded 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists in the game, making him the first player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 15 boards and 15 dimes in a playoff game.

After falling behind big in the first quarter of Game 1, the Lakers flipped the script in Game 2, taking a 27-19 lead at the end of the first frame. They extended their lead to 17 points at the half, and were up by as many as 33 points later in the game.

L.A. will certainly need a prime James to get past the Blazers and move one step closer towards its 17th NBA championship.