Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that he hopes to have Alex Caruso back in the team’s lineup when it returns home for games later this week.

Alex Caruso began individual workouts and the Lakers hope to have him back in the lineup for their home b2b Thursday and Friday this week, according to Frank Vogel. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2021

Including Tuesday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Caruso has missed the last five games for the Lakers due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That comes after Caruso dealt with a hip flexor injury during the preseason.

Prior to being taken out of the lineup, Caruso offered modest numbers for the Lakers, averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

While those numbers weren’t integral in helping the Lakers get off to a 2-1 start, Caruso’s time on the court has been productive during the young season.

Those home games later this week will pit the Lakers in consecutive games against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.