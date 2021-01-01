Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that LeBron James will again play for the team in their Friday night road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Frank Vogel: “LeBron has some mild soreness in his ankle.” But said he’ll continue to play through it. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 1, 2021

James has been battling pain from that ankle injury for most of the young season, but has yet to miss any of the Lakers’ first five contests. He had been listed as questionable for the matchup.

In those games, James continues to perform at a high level despite the lingering pain, averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

James and the Lakers are hoping to collect another victory against the Spurs after winning 121-107 on Wednesday, which happened to be James’ 36th birthday