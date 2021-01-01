   Frank Vogel provides update on LeBron James' status for Lakers game vs. Spurs - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Frank Vogel provides update on LeBron James’ status for Lakers game vs. Spurs

Frank Vogel provides update on LeBron James’ status for Lakers game vs. Spurs

LeBron James Lakers Spurs Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that LeBron James will again play for the team in their Friday night road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

James has been battling pain from that ankle injury for most of the young season, but has yet to miss any of the Lakers’ first five contests. He had been listed as questionable for the matchup.

In those games, James continues to perform at a high level despite the lingering pain, averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

James and the Lakers are hoping to collect another victory against the Spurs after winning 121-107 on Wednesday, which happened to be James’ 36th birthday