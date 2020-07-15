Frank Vogel Gives Worrisome Response When Asked About Markieff Morris’ Availability for Lakers

There has been speculation that Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is not with the team in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel did not make concerns go away after his comments on Wednesday.

I asked Frank Vogel how Markieff Morris has looked. He said he won't comment on how players are looking in practice to protect their privacy. Then @mcten asked if Morris is here in Orlando. Vogel declined to answer. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 15, 2020

Morris, 30, joined the Lakers after the All-Star break in February.

The forward only played in eight games with the Lakers before the novel coronavirus paused the season on March 11. As a member of the Lakers, Morris is averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 boards per game this season.

The Lakers picked up the veteran to strengthen the second unit. Morris provides spacing with his 3-point shooting, solid defense and toughness.

However, with his apparent absence in the bubble, the Lakers may be without another key player when they resume their season.

Defensive guard Avery Bradley decided not to take part in the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. In addition, former All-Star Rajon Rondo will be out for several weeks after injuring his thumb.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have not made any excuses as they are focused on bringing home a championship. They are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.