Questions Rising as Lakers Forward Markieff Morris Suspiciously Missing From NBA Bubble

Just two days after losing guard Rajon Rondo to a thumb injury, questions have arisen about the whereabouts of another Los Angeles Lakers player.

Forward Markieff Morris has not appeared in any photos or videos that have been taken of the team since it entered the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

This begs the question of whether Morris is in the bubble to begin with.

Head coach Frank Vogel has said at least twice that he will not comment on who is and isn’t currently with the team due to privacy concerns.

Morris was signed by the Purple and Gold off waivers in late February in the hopes he would provide some defensive muscle.

He hasn’t played much thus far, but he could play a significant role come playoff time. The Lakers will need him to help them neutralize big forwards such as Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Ben Simmons.

Morris certainly has the ability to physically match up with those stars, as he stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 245 pounds. He has career averages of 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game.