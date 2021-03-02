- Frank Vogel gives optimistic update on Anthony Davis: ‘We’re still on track for the 4-week plan’
Frank Vogel gives optimistic update on Anthony Davis: ‘We’re still on track for the 4-week plan’
- Updated: March 2, 2021
Yesterday, prior to the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis took part in some light drills on the court.
However, one shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that he’s about to return to game action.
“Before the Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, Anthony Davis could be seen out on the floor, going through some shooting drills in full view of the assembled media,” wrote Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll. “But while his Achilles and calf at least feeling well enough for a bit of practice work has to be a good sign, head coach Frank Vogel said Sunday night that it wasn’t a reason to assume Davis would return earlier than expected.”
The good news is that, according to Vogel, Davis is progressing well.
“It’s just light shooting. We’re still on track for the four-week plan,” Vogel said.
Davis first got hurt a couple of weeks ago, and an MRI showed he had suffered a calf strain and an aggravation of an existing case of Achilles tendonosis.
The Lakers struggled to readjust without him in the lineup. They quickly went on a four-game losing streak, which coincided with the additional absence of starting guard Dennis Schroder.
But with Schroder back, L.A. has now won back-to-back games and may be figuring out how to play well without Davis.
It will face the red-hot Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in what could be a statement game, followed by the Sacramento Kings on March 3.
After that, the second half of the season will start for the Lakers on March 12, which will give everyone, particularly the 36-year-old LeBron James plenty of rest.
If all goes well, perhaps Davis will be back in uniform shortly after that.