Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently gave some high praise to superstar LeBron James.

Vogel highlighted James’ prolific shooting and admitted that he may very well be the best shooter on the roster.

One interesting quote that I hadn’t noticed until transcribing: Frank Vogel called LeBron “probably the best shooter” on the team in reference to LeBron having the green light to take deep 3s whenever he wants. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 13, 2021

James, 36, has steadily improved his jumper over the course of his career. He’s been extremely comfortable shooting bombs from downtown in the last few years.

As a matter of fact, he averaged 6.3 triples attempted per game last season.

The coronavirus pandemic limited James’ 2019-20 regular season to just 67 games. Still, the four-time MVP attempted a career-high 425 shots from distance.

On Tuesday, James showed his shooting wizardry against the Houston Rockets. The veteran put up 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field plus eight rebounds and five assists in the Lakers’ 117-100 win over the Rockets.

The Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.