Frank Vogel gives injury updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Updated: September 25, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered health updates for both Anthony Davis and LeBron James after each player dealt with injuries during Thursday night’s Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both experiencing "some soreness" but that they'll be "good to go."
Davis had the ankle thing, and Vogel said LeBron got kneed in the thigh.
— Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 25, 2020
The status of Davis was more of a question after he suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game. In the immediate aftermath, Davis was in noticeable pain, though he ended up finishing the contest.
James’ status drew much less attention, in part because it’s virtually unthinkable that the 17-year NBA veteran would sit out a potential series-clincher and one that would send the Lakers to the NBA Finals.
Both players have been the cornerstones of the 2019-20 Lakers, who haven’t reached the finals in a decade, which coincides with their last NBA title.
In Thursday night’s 114-108 victory, Davis led all scorers with 34 points, while James contributed 26 on the evening. The duo were frequent visitors to the foul line, combining to connect on 24-of-28 attempts from the charity stripe.
On Friday night, the Lakers may find out their potential Eastern Conference opponent in the upcoming finals, with the Miami Heat also looking to clinch their series with the Boston Celtics, holding a 3-1 advantage.