Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently opened up about the 2021-22 season in an exclusive interview with The Athletic’s Bill Oram.

The Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night after their loss to the Phoenix Suns, and Vogel’s time as the team’s coach could soon come to an end.

Vogel explained how tough it has been for him to coach during the 2021-22 season with rumors of him potentially being fired swirling.

The 48-year-old was nearly fired in the middle of January after the Lakers were blown out by the Denver Nuggets on the road.

“It’s not easy to shut it out,” Vogel said. “It’s not fun to have those reports hanging over your head or seeing it everywhere you look, especially so early in the season (and) after what we’ve been able to accomplish here. But to me, that pressure of expectation has been here since the day I signed on.”

A Tuesday report stated that the Lakers are expected to part ways with Vogel following the conclusion of this season. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder have reportedly been mentioned as coaches that could end up replacing Vogel.

The Lakers have gone just 31-48 this season, but it’s hard to put all of the team’s struggles on Vogel. The offseason acquisition of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook certainly hasn’t panned out. It’s definitely been a rough year for the Lakers.

L.A. has lost LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others to injury for significant parts of the 2021-22 campaign, and offseason signing Kendrick Nunn has yet to play a game with the team. Nunn is expected to pick up his player option for next season.

Vogel’s future with the team is definitely uncertain, and it’s hard to see the Lakers bringing him back after such a disastrous season.