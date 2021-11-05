Frank Vogel discusses Russell Westbrook’s decision to take potential game-tying 3 at end of game vs. Thunder

With seconds remaining in their Thursday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to force overtime.

But Russell Westbrook missed what would’ve been the game-tying 3-pointer, and head coach Frank Vogel said afterward that it wasn’t great shot selection.

Frank Vogel says they wanted to get a better shot at the end of the game than what Russell Westbrook settled for. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 5, 2021

For most of the contest, Westbrook continued his stellar play of late. But in crunch time he arguably cost the Lakers the game with a few bad decisions.

Those bad decisions included the aforementioned missed trey, a turnover and a bad decision defensively that led to an open layup for Thunder swingman Luguentz Dort.

On the night, Westbrook scored 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Anthony Davis added 29 points, 18 boards and five dimes despite spraining his thumb late in the first half.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, who is expected to miss at least a week with an abdominal strain.

Coming into Thursday, L.A. had won three straight games and five of its last six. With its momentum popped, the team will now head to Portland to face Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday.