Lately, multiple people around the NBA have been saying that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be playing the best basketball of his incredible career.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel agrees.

It is very rare for an athlete to still be the best in his sport deep into his 30s. It’s even more rare for an athlete to be the best version of himself at such an advanced age.

Although James, 36, has lost some of his sublime athleticism, he has made up for it with his basketball IQ and experience.

So far this season, he’s putting up 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while helping to keep the Lakers within a hair of the league’s best record.

James may not be able to get to the basket and explode in halfcourt settings the way he used to, but he’s compensating by hitting 41.0 percent of his 3-pointers this year.

In doing all that, he’s arguably the favorite to win his fifth regular season MVP award.

On Saturday, James posted 33 points and 11 dimes in a double-overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.