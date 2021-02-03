Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade says in a new interview that his close friend LeBron James remains at the top of his career with James now in the midst of his 18th NBA season.

Wade was interviewed on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast and spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts (at the 25:40 mark) on the ability of James to remain at his peak.

“Now I watch his game and I say, ‘Does he have a weakness in his game’?” Wade said. “It starts from the rim all the way back to half court. He can do everything. Let’s take it all the way back from the rebound. He does everything now. … He’s shooting in the high 40s now and his range is out to the logo. You know midrange, he can post you up, face you up. Still going to dunk on you. His ability to see the floor is so much better now because he’s seen every coverage. … I feel like this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen.”

James is in his third season with the Lakers and continues to put up solid numbers across the board. He’s played in all 22 of the Lakers’ games and is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

The continued excellence of James is one reason why the Lakers continue their strong start in defense of the NBA title from last season.

The Lakers’ 16-6 record includes a solid stretch in their most recent 12 games, with 10 of those contests on the road. In those matchups, the Lakers compiled an impressive 9-3 mark.

James remains passionate about capturing his fifth NBA title this season, with Wade’s assessment making that quest something to watch in the months ahead. If the Lakers do win their second straight title, it would put James just one NBA championship behind the legendary Michael Jordan.