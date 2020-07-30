Frank Vogel Announces Lakers Starting 5 in Tonight’s Matchup vs. Clippers

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will resume their quest for their 17th NBA championship by taking on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced the team’s starting lineup, and it offers few surprises.

Anthony Davis suffered a minor eye injury on Saturday during the team’s second scrimmage game. As a result, he sat out the third and final scrimmage, and it was unknown if he would be able to play in the Lakers’ first official game back.

Earlier this season, Avery Bradley missed 13 consecutive games with a hairline fracture in his right leg. While he was out, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope took his spot in the starting lineup, and the Lakers went 12-1 during that span.

The Lakers hold a 49-14 record and are five-and-a-half games ahead of the Clippers in the top spot in the Western Conference. After tonight’s game, they will face the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.