Frank Vogel reveals ‘hybrid’ starting 5 for Lakers’ final preseason game vs. Kings

For the Los Angeles Lakers’ final preseason game tonight, head coach Frank Vogel will be going with a starting lineup that he calls a “hybrid” lineup.

He says that like two years ago, AD will get half of his minutes at the 4 and half at the 5. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 15, 2021

One question for the past couple of months has been whether Anthony Davis will start at the 5 and LeBron James at the 4. Such moves were speculated once the offseason started, and Rich Paul, the agent for both superstars, reportedly told other agents that the Lakers would make it happen.

Another hot debate has been who will be the Lakers’ starting shooting guard.

Although some have speculated that it may be Wayne Ellington or Malik Monk due to their ability to hit 3-pointers, it could very well turn out to be Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore is not only a solid outside shooter, but he is also an above-average defender, a quality Monk and Ellington don’t seem to possess.