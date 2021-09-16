Former NFL star calls out Russell Westbrook as part of Illuminati with an LGBTQ agenda

Russell Westbrook’s recent fashion choice continues to draw controversy, with former NFL player Larry Johnson stating that Westbrook’s decision was part of an LGBTQ agenda.

Johnson’s thoughts on social media came after seeing photos of Westbrook wearing feminine clothing.

Johnson is a former first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003 and played nearly a decade in the NFL. He rushed for over 1,700 yards in both the 2005 and 2006 seasons. He was named to two Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Johnson has a troubled past. In past years, he has used anti-gay slurs and expressed violent behavior.

Johnson’s remarks are just the latest rant by a former athlete, with former Lakers player Kwame Brown offering his own array of racial and anti-gay epithets towards Westbrook.

In contrast, Westbrook has not been involved in any scandals throughout his career. Instead, he has flourished as a triple-double machine and one of the most talented players in the league.

Brown’s comments were quickly dismissed, with Johnson’s remarks likely to follow the same quick path to oblivion.