Former NBA player fires back at Shannon Sharpe for defending LeBron James’ comment on Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been in the news lately because of his appearance in a photo from 1957. In the photo, a group of white students are attempting to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Soon after the story broke, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed his displeasure with the media for not asking him about the photo.

Here's the photo that LeBron just ranted about. Jerry Jones is seemingly a part of a white crowd trying to prevent desegregation from happening at a school. pic.twitter.com/EbWCg3wZIW — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 1, 2022

James discussed the media’s apparent reluctance to ask him about the photo after the team’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, something he’s received lots of support for.

"I feel like, as a black man as a black athlete, as someone with power…when we do something wrong…every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker…Seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation…seemed like it just been buried under.” pic.twitter.com/qs2r4HubmF — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 1, 2022

Television personality Shannon Sharpe, who isn’t one to keep his thoughts to himself, took note of James’ words and seemingly expressed a strong desire to talk about them with Skip Bayless on their popular sports show.

Former NBA player Royce White then fired back at Sharpe with a very strong message, calling him a “bourgeois sellout.”

Yeah… I hear that… but the real question is why don’t they ask him about China everyday? That’s the elephant in the room. Hey Shannon… you bourgeois sellout… Mr. flip da script when it was convenient with Kyire, Why don’t you ask LeBron about China? Can’t fool me! #Godspeed https://t.co/tzWKNFYMPt — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) December 1, 2022

As many surely know by now, White isn’t shy about offering his thoughts on any number of topics related to the NBA, especially when those topics involve James. About two months ago, he claimed that Nike gave the four-time MVP a billion dollars to keep quiet about concentration camps in China.

“He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation,” White said. “That is the two million people being placed in the concentration camps in China for no other crime other than being Muslim.”

Of course, James has been linked to Nike for his entire professional career, having signed a huge deal with the company back in 2003, the year he was drafted into the NBA by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then agreed to a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015.

Furthermore, James’ son Bronny signed an NIL deal with Nike back in October, furthering his family’s relationship with the company.

Nike has taken heat for many years over humans rights issues, but that hasn’t dissuaded the James family from keeping its connection with the company alive and well.

In fact, the company recently held a grand opening for the LeBron James Innovation Center it built at its headquarters in Oregon.

It will be interesting to see if Sharpe eventually talks about White’s response with Bayless or anyone else. As for the elder James, he’s likely primarily focused on helping the Lakers continue gaining ground in the standings.

After a 2-10 start, they are now 8-12 and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. They are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in the first contest of a six-game road trip.