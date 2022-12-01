- LeBron James calls out reporters for not asking him about Jerry Jones desegregation photo
- LeBron James can’t stop praising Austin Reaves’ basketball IQ after Lakers win 128-109 over Blazers
- Vince Carter thinks Anthony Davis’ supreme respect for LeBron James hinders him from taking the reins on Lakers
- Lakers legend Pau Gasol announces major life update
- LeBron’s former teammate says he’s no longer Lakers’ best player and needs to take backseat to Anthony Davis
- Lakers guard Patrick Beverley aims fire at Deandre Ayton: ‘F–k him’
- Lakers guard Patrick Beverley boasts about his value to NBA teams: ‘Ask superstars that played with me’
- Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’
- Darvin Ham shoulders blame for Lakers gut-wrenching collapse against Pacers
- Report: Lakers are ‘waiting for their phone to ring’ regarding potential trades
LeBron James calls out reporters for not asking him about Jerry Jones desegregation photo
- Updated: December 1, 2022
After LeBron James scored a superefficient 31 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, he fielded the usual basketball-related questions during his postgame presser.
But when it ended, he asked the journalists present why none of them had asked him about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from 1957 that recently surfaced.
"I feel like, as a black man as a black athlete, as someone with power…when we do something wrong…every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker…Seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation…seemed like it just been buried under.” pic.twitter.com/qs2r4HubmF
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 1, 2022
The photo in question stems from Jones’ time as a student at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. In that picture, he appears to be part of a mob of Caucasians who were preventing a group of Black students from entering the school.
Here's the photo that LeBron just ranted about.
Jerry Jones is seemingly a part of a white crowd trying to prevent desegregation from happening at a school. pic.twitter.com/EbWCg3wZIW
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 1, 2022
The incident came shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that America’s public schools had to be desegregated.
Race relations have always been a problem, but they have seemingly gotten reignited in recent years amidst a spike in racism, anti-Semitism and overall bigotry, not only in person but also throughout social media.
James has become known as an activist who constantly fights for social justice, especially for Black people. He has not exactly been shy about his opinions on various racial issues, especially systemic racism in law enforcement and some high-profile shootings and killings of Black individuals at the hands of police officers.
He has drawn criticism from conservatives who would prefer that athletes and celebrities never talk about racial or political issues. However, there is no doubt that these issues must be brought to the general public’s awareness, especially by those who have the type of name recognition and platform that James has.
On the court, the four-time MVP has been looking to help the Lakers rebound from a dismal 2-10 start.
He missed five games recently with a strained adductor, but since coming back, he has largely been on his game, which has helped the team win three of its last four games.
On Wednesday, James was scorching from the outside, as he went 6-of-8 from 3-point land to fuel a big third quarter for the Lakers.