Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones took to social media recently to heap praise on Isaiah Thomas.

Jones suggested that Thomas is playing at a level that is comparable to that of his days with the Boston Celtics.

Really did family!For anyone who thought you’re not the @isaiahthomas from Boston they big trippin!Hes back and I seen it with my own 2 eyes 👀 https://t.co/ay4rGT9Yx8 — Damon Jones (@D19J) August 17, 2021

Thomas was one of several players the Los Angeles Lakers recently worked out for a potential roster spot. It’s unclear whether or not there have been any discussions about a possible deal between L.A. and the 32-year-old.

If the Lakers do ink Thomas to a contract, it would be his second stint with the team. His first came in the 2017-18 season.

With the Celtics, Thomas played the best basketball of his career. He had an MVP-caliber season in the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He made 46.3 percent of his shots from the field and 37.9 percent of his shots from deep that year.

After Boston traded him, his production quickly fell off. He was out of the league for most of the 2020-21 season, and he’s now looking to find a home for the 2021-22 campaign.

The former second-round pick would presumably love to link up with the Lakers.