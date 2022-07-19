Former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder lets LeBron James know he may want to run it back

The Los Angeles Lakers have made few significant moves so far this offseason, as the team’s front office seems primarily wrapped up in figuring out what to do with star point guard Russell Westbrook.

However, one former Lakers guard who left the team under somewhat bizarre circumstances may have recently expressed an interest in rejoining the team. Dennis Schroder hopped on Instagram on Tuesday and seemingly expressed an interest in joining forces with Lakers star LeBron James once again.

The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… pic.twitter.com/OPkMV82ec5 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 19, 2022

Schroder became a Laker prior to the 2020-21 NBA campaign when the clear goal was for the Lakers to repeat as league champions. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game that season. Though his production was solid, he never quite assumed the role fans hoped he would when he was acquired.

What made that tenure bizarre was that Schroder reportedly decided to pass on a major contract offer worth $84 million from the Lakers. He seemingly believed he had a chance to earn a better contract on the open market.

What followed was something of a financial blunder. Schroder received very little interest on the market after the 2020-21 season, and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth $5.9 million. He started the 2021-22 season with the Celtics before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

He is now a free agent. He once again seems to be receiving little interest. Though he seemingly likes the idea of rejoining the Lakers, it’s unclear if the team has any interest in adding him.

The Lakers are trying to rebound from one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, and Schroder doesn’t really seem like the kind of player that would do much to help lead that charge.