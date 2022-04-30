Former Lakers big man appears to endorse Darvin Ham for the organization’s vacant coaching position

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Robert Sacre offered his thoughts about who the team should hire as its new head coach, suggesting current Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Lakers were focused on making a deep playoff run. That plan fell apart due to injuries and chemistry issues, with former head coach Frank Vogel being dismissed after the regular season ended.

Ham, who will turn 49 in July, has been an NBA assistant for over a decade and spent two seasons as a Lakers assistant from 2011 to 2013.

That tenure for Ham was followed by five seasons as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2018. During the past four seasons, Ham has been part of the coaching staff of the Bucks.

The video that accompanies Sacre’s tweet shows when Ham was playing in the NBA, a tenure that spanned eight seasons, with Ham playing for six different teams. He also competed in Spain during the 1998-99 NBA season.

The fact that Sacre played in the NBA would likely offer him credibility among the veterans currently on the Lakers roster.

In addition to that background, the fact that Ham has paid his dues for more than a decade as an assistant shows that he’s well aware of how to coach in the league. The clearest evidence of that is the championship ring he earned with the Bucks last season, something he may earn again this year.

There’s no timetable as to exactly when the Lakers will hire their new head coach. If it ends up being Ham, they may have to wait until Milwaukee’s season comes to an end.