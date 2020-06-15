Eastern Conference Executive: ‘LeBron Is Going to Make Sure Those Games [in Orlando] Are Played’

The NBA is planning to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla. at the end of next month.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit atop the Western Conference heading into the league’s restart and are one of the favorites to take home the title.

Superstar forward LeBron James is on a quest for his fourth championship in his illustrious career. James has been compared to former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan numerous times in the debate over who is the greatest player in NBA history.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, one executive believes that James wanting to solidify his legacy will play a large role in the superstar making sure that the season goes ahead as planned.

“LeBron is going to make sure those games [in Orlando] are played, because he knows they could have a huge impact on his legacy,” an Eastern Conference executive said. “He knows picking up one or two more titles is the potential tipping point, and he’s determined to go for it.”

However, not everyone thinks a title this season would put James ahead of Jordan.

“He definitely makes up ground, but is anyone going to say he’s better? No, not yet,” a Western Conference executive said in regards to whether or not a championship this season puts James ahead of Jordan. “He’s going to have to get to five at least.”

Regardless, James is in a great position to capture his fourth championship ring when the NBA season resumes in late July.

The 16-time All-Star is having yet another amazing season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 assists per game.