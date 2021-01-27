- Dwyane Wade’s 1-word reaction to potential Bradley Beal trade to Lakers
- Updated: January 27, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Washington Wizards sharpshooter Bradley Beal.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade recently offered his thoughts on Beal’s potential fit with the Lakers.
Rob Pelinka…. it’s time pic.twitter.com/ldxiOL8XQA
— 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) January 27, 2021
😂😂 Bro 🛑 https://t.co/WOhqI0pV91
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2021
Beal, 27, is on an absolute tear this season.
The flamethrower is putting up 34.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. He’s leading the league in scoring.
Yet, Beal’s Wizards are 3-10 on the season. They have the worst record in the association.
Although the franchise acquired superstar Russell Westbrook in the offseason, it hasn’t been able to find a rhythm. Now, the Wizards’ inauspicious start to the season has raised questions about Beal’s future in the nation’s capital.
On the other end, the Lakers have the best record in the association. They look like clear favorites to repeat as champions.