Report: Lakers Expressed Serious Interest in Bradley Beal During NBA Hiatus
- Updated: July 8, 2020
The 2019-20 NBA season may have been on hiatus for nearly four months, but that doesn’t mean that the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers stopped working.
In fact, it even inquired about acquiring Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.
“During the league’s shutdown, multiple teams—the Lakers, Nets, and Pelicans, among others—reportedly showed interest in Beal,” wrote O’Connor.
Beal has always been a very good player for years, but he took his game to a higher level this season. The 27-year-old guard averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists a game, both career highs.
Surprisingly, Beal was snubbed by not being selected to the NBA All-Star Game as he had been in the previous two seasons.
There were rumors months ago that he was unhappy on the Wizards and wanted to play elsewhere. However, he signed a two-year contract extension just before the 2019-20 regular season began.
If the Lakers were to somehow trade for Beal during the offseason, it would go a long way in helping the team stay at or near the top of the league for many years to come.
With his ability to score one-on-one, move without the ball and create for teammates, Beal could greatly take the load off LeBron James and help the four-time MVP age more gracefully.