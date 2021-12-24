- Dwight Howard urges Lakers fans not to worry, says they’ll start ‘dominating’ when playoffs start
- Rudy Gay’s pissed-off NSFW reaction to Isaiah Thomas being painted in a negative light
- Report: Trevor Ariza enters health and safety protocols, out for Lakers game vs. Spurs
- 3 Lakers players that need to step up with Anthony Davis sidelined
- Iman Shumpert has crystal clear message for haters who think he bad-mouthed LeBron James during controversial interview
- Report: Lakers have been very ‘active’ in trade market with 2 stars at top of wish list
- Rich Paul directly addresses rumors of LeBron James potentially leaving the Lakers
- Isaiah Thomas issues optimistic message after brutal performance in Lakers’ latest loss
- Report: Lakers cut recent rotation player to make room for promising young guard
- Iman Shumpert reveals exactly why ‘too strong’ LeBron James started flopping to get free throws
Dwight Howard urges Lakers fans not to worry, says they’ll start ‘dominating’ when playoffs start
-
- Updated: December 23, 2021
After a brief spurt, during which they won three games in a row and six of eight, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling again with a 16-16 record.
Although there is tons of anxiety about the team’s prospects, center Dwight Howard doesn’t seem the least bit concerned, and he’s convinced the squad is still primed to eventually dominate.
“We good, man. It’s early,” the Lakers center told TMZ.com at his OxeFit after-party at the Soho Warehouse. “We gonna be ready by the time the playoffs start. That’s when we start dominating.”
Since the first day of training camp, the Lakers have been ravaged by health and injury issues. As of now, several players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Howard himself was in protocols until he was cleared to play earlier this week.
Of course, superstar big man Anthony Davis is out with a sprained knee. He is expected to be on the injured list for at least four weeks.
Howard also made it clear that there’s another reason L.A. has been sputtering.
“This is a brand new team than it was in 2020. All of us are really trying to learn how to play together and get our games going,” he said.
“It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish!”
With Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and several capable role players, the Lakers certainly seem to have the talent to dominate the rest of the league once healthy.
However, if they don’t start winning the majority of their games soon and sustain any real momentum, their chances of winning their 18th NBA championship will likely be slim to none some playoff time.