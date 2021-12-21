Report: 2 Lakers players cleared from health and safety protocols

It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers have some help on the way.

According to a report, both Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker have cleared health and safety protocols.

Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker have been cleared from the health and safety protocols, per the Lakers — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 21, 2021

Howard and Horton-Tucker should provide the Lakers with a nice shot in the arm upon their returns.

This season, Howard is averaging 5.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. He’s shooting 62.5 percent from the field. The veteran has appeared in 25 games.

Horton-Tucker, meanwhile, has appeared in 15 games. So far, he’s averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He’s shooting 40.6 percent from the field.

The Lakers are trying to get things moving in the right direction and prove that they’re title contenders.