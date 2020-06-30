Dwight Howard Shares Deep Message as He Walks Fans Through Self-Discovery Journey

In the weeks following the gruesome murder of George Floyd, many Americans of different races have been learning more about the nation’s history of systemic racism.

For the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard, it meant looking at his family history and the way his ancestors were treated.

In addition to Floyd, several other African-Americans have been killed in the last few months, which has sparked protests and political action across the nation.

The state of Georgia has been the site of two of these high-profile murders.

Earlier this year, two white vigilantes chased Ahmaud Arbery down a road in Glynn County, Ga., then fatally shot him. The assailants claimed Arbery fit the description of a man wanted for burglary.

On June 12, Rayshard Brooks was shot to death by a white Atlanta Police Department officer. Brooks was found asleep in his car at the drive-thru of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant, and afterward he attempted to flee after being suspected of DUI.

As a result of these incidents, Howard has been vocal about the need for social justice. He publicly contemplated sitting out the resumption of the NBA season to focus on bringing more attention to the matter.

However, he is reportedly likely to join the team when they report to Orlando, Fla. in early July to begin training camp.